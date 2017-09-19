ALFRED S.
ZYNN, Sr.
BARTOW - Alfred S. Zynn, Sr. graduated into Heaven on September 14, 2017 at 8:10 am from the Good Shepherd Hospice Facility located in Auburndale, FL.
Born on May 3, 1930 in Downingtown, PA to the late Alfred and Grace Segnor Zynn, he was a Pentecostal Minister and Building Contractor. Mr. Zynn, most of all, was a soul winner for Jesus. He was the President of the Full Gospel Men's Association, Minister, Sunday School Teacher, and member of the Healing room in Bradenton, FL, and a Chaplain at the Bartow Regional Medical Center. If he didn't get the opportunity in those areas to tell you about Jesus, he would sit on the bench at Wal-Mart and tell others and also at local restaurants. He even got one converted at the nursing home. Of course, he raised his children to know Jesus.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by two children: Bonnie Stewart and Alfred Samuel Zynn, Jr. Mr. Zynn leaves behind six children: Joni Darlington, Annette Thompson, Jonathan Zynn, all of PA, Donald Zynn of CA, along with Debbie Kettle and Cathy Stewart of Florida. He also leaves behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren, all to carry on for his love of Jesus. Mr. Zynn is also survived by his wife, of 14 years, Ann and her children.
Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 at 11:00am at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens in Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017