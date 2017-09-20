DANIEL LANNING

MOSKOWITZ, 63



LAKELAND - Daniel Lanning Moskowitz of Lakeland, age 63, died September 15, 2017, under the care of Good Shepherd Hospice, after an 18 month battle with brain cancer.

Dan was born on Sept 6, 1954 in New York, NY. He graduated from American University where he earned a degree in Physical Education and later obtained his Master's degree in Education from the University of South Florida.

Dan loved the sport of wrestling and competed in high school and for the American University. After grad-uating from AU Dan was on staff with Campus Crusade for Christ's Athletes in Action team, traveling the world sharing his love for Christ and the sport of wrestling. He later taught school and coached for the majority of his career, retiring from George Jenkins High School in 2016. The first wrestling coach at George Jenkins High School, he never lost enthusiasm for the sport or the students that he taught and coached for so many years.

Wrestling also gave Dan many opportunities to share his love of God, whether it be traveling to wrestling camps with his team, mission trips or continuing as honorary AIA staff at the 1996, 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics. He was a member and elder of Christ Community Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife Allyson (Anderson) Moskowitz, three sons, David Theodore, Jacob, Matthew, twin brother, David Moskowitz, (Catherine) and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Irving and LeGrande Lanning Moskowitz.

A memorial service will be held on Wed, Sept 20 at 1:00 pm at Christ Community Presbyterian Church, 6565 S. Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial gift in Dan's name to Athletes in Action, 651 Taylor Dr, Xenia, OH 45385 or to The Bethany Center for Grieving Children, 105 Arneson Ave, Auburndale, FL 33823.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017 Read More Listen to Obituary