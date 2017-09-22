HELEN MARIE

HUTCHINSON, 90



OCALA - On September 15, 2017, Helen Marie Davids Hutchinson was surrounded by loving family when she went to be with her Lord and to join her loving Husband, Clem Hutchinson, in Heaven.

Helen was born 3/21/1927 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her father and mother Varian Franklin Davids and Stella Edith Nobles Davids, two brothers, Ellis and Robert Davids and one sister Delice Winslow.

Helen attended school at Lemon Bay Elementary in Englewood Florida and Nokomis High School in Venice, Florida. She then went onto Graduate Business School in Gainesville Florida. On June 21, 1947, Helen married the love of her life, Clem Hutchinson, in Sarasota, Florida. Helen was a Homemaker, who loved her husband and two daughters dearly. She took an active part as a member of the PTA, and also volunteered her time as a substitute teacher. She and Clem were also joint Sunday School teachers at the Pilgrim Congregational Church in St. Petersburg, FL.

Helen is survived by her two daughters, Deborah Lynn Pangrass and Mary Ann Blanchard and their families, three grandchildren, Tracy Snyder, David Keene, Ruth Keene, and three great-grandchildren.

Helen was loved and respected by all, and she will be truly missed. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm, September 22, 2017 at Heath Funeral Chapel. The memorial service and Funeral will be held at 10:00 am on September 23, 2017 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland Florida.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com . Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017 Read More Listen to Obituary