Louie Burton Septic Tank Services
LAKELAND - Louie Burton, 72, passed away Sept. 17, 2017.
Louie was born in Orlando, FL on Nov. 25, 1944, and remained a lifelong resident of Central Florida. He was the owner of Louie Burton Septic Tank Services for over 50 years, a family owned and operated business, and he also owned Louie Burton RC Raceway. Louie was an avid fisherman, and also enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jeanette Burton; sons, Louie Burton, Jr. and Brian Austin Burton; daughters, Trenda Burton and Mona Lisa (Tim) Burton; grandchildren, Bryanna and Martin; brothers, Sam (Bonnie) Burton and Edgar (Pat) Burton; sister, Bea Meads; and his extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Wed. from 6-8 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd., Lakeland. Funeral services will be Thurs. at 10 am at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017