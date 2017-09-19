MARY
MAURO, 88
LAKELAND - Mary Mauro, 88, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2017. She was born in New York. Mary worked as a bookkeeper for an insurance company. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore Mauro. She is survived by her sons, Anthony Mauro, Dominick Mauro; brother, Edward Sassano; sisters, Patricia Lyons, Eleanor Emma; grandchildren, Christopher Mauro, Nicole DeSimone; great grand-children, Danielle DeSimone and Natasha DeSimone.
Visitation will be Tuesday (today) from 2:00 - 4:00pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, 10:30 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017