ROYCE K.
GODWIN, Sr., 91
LAKE WALES - Royce K. Godwin, Sr. of Lake Wales and Frostproof passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017 at the Winter Haven Hospital.
He was born April 26, 1926 in Frostproof to the late Odie Guy and Denna F.
Godwin; he was a lifelong resident of the Frostproof area. He was retired from Ben Hill Griffin as a vice president of citrus production, a member of
the First Baptist Church of Frostproof and a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy. He was a Grand Gator Booster, supporting the University of Florida and formerly served on the Frostproof City Council.
He was a member of the American Legion and Masonic Lodge, both in Frostproof.
Royce was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Bloodworth Godwin and
his second wife, Carol J. Godwin. Survivors include his daughter, Sue Ann Fox and husband, John of Auburn, AL; sons, Royce 'Kenny' Godwin, Jr. and wife, Hope Stephanie of Frostproof and Joe Godwin and wife, Rhonwyn of
Orlando; sister, Alene Roberts of Bereah; seven grandchildren, Ken III, Michele, Amanda, Kristin, Andrea, Shane and Tannah; and eleven
great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2017 and the funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 21, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Frostproof with Rev. Darrol Hood and
Rev. John Fox officiating. Interment will follow at the Corinth Cemetery in Bereah. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First Baptist Church (96 West B Street, Frostproof, FL 33843) or the Vanguard School -
Memorial Fund (22000 Highway 27, Lake Wales, FL 33859).
