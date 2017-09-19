BARBARA 'GAIL'
BRUMMETT, 76
SEBRING - Barbara 'Gail' Brummett was born on December 5, 1940, in Bartow, Florida to her parents Wilford and Estelle (Gibbs) Woods. She passed away on September 12, 2017, in Sebring, Florida at the age of 76.
Gail is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Alan Brummett; sons Ricky Alan Brummett, Bruce L. Brummett, and Kevin D. (Doriene) Brummett, all of Bowling Green, Florida; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchidlren; and many extended family and friends who will miss her dearly. Gail is preceded in death by her parents and her 3 sisters.
Gail has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Bowling Green for over 60 years. She enjoyed reading, traveling and most of all, socializing with friends and family.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 10-11 AM with a funeral service commencing at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church of Bowling Green. Gail will be laid to rest at the Bowling Green Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home. Please visit
www.pongerkaysgrady.com to leave a condolence to Gail's family.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017