TONY R.
HENDERSON, 72
COCOA BEACH - Mr. Tony R. Henderson, 72, of Cocoa Beach, passed away September 15, 2017 at his home.
Tony was born on April 6, 1945 to the late Rufus Allen and Dena B. Sutton Henderson in Leoma, TN. Tony was married to the love of his life and soulmate, Joyce Henderson. She preceded him in death after almost 50 years of marriage.
Tony is survived by his children: Kenny (Denise) Henderson, Christy (Robin) Henderson; grandchildren: Jamie (Kyle) Paine, Nicole Zimmerman and Ashley Zimmerman, and sister: Sue Henderson. He was also preceded in death by his siblings: Bobby, Billy, and Mabel. Tony was a veteran of the United States Army; he retired from Publix as a Truck Driver after 30 years of service. Tony loved to cook, bake and try The Pioneer Woman's recipes on family and friends. He was a master at conversing on the phone and went above and beyond to help those around him.
Tony's family and friends will gather for fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday September 21, 2017 at Lanier Memorial Chap-el. A service to celebrate his life is scheduled on Friday 9/22/17 at 11:00 AM at Lanier Memorial Chapel. A tribute for Tony may be found at
www.lanier.care where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2017