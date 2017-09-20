DORIS MARY
WRIGHT, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Doris Mary Wright was born on June 26, 1927 in Rochester, New York and passed away on September 7, 2017 in her home in Winter Haven, Fl due to natural causes.
She had a wonderful life of 90 years. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1945 and began college. In 1946, she met a good-looking, blue-eyed sailor named Clarence Wright, fell in love and got married. Mr. and Mrs. C.A Wright moved to Fl in 1952 and Doris began working for Race & Race. She continued working for the Race family for the next 60 years and loved the family dearly. Doris was blessed with many talents, including painting, drawing, sewing, gardening, and needlepoint. Doris loved the Lord dearly and was very active in her church, St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Auburndale. She served faithfully on the Vestry, Altar Guild and was instrumental in starting and operating the Pantry Shelf.
Doris is survived by sons, Richard A. Wright of Auburndale and James L. Wright of Haines City and a daughter, Lynda W. Blanchfield of Cherry Log, GA. She was the proud grandmother of Rusty Wright, Forest Wright, Jamie Gatlin, Adam Wright, Kimberley Patterson, Kelly Ouellette, and Kristy Jennings. She was also blessed with 12 grandchildren.
Doris was a blessing and shining light for many. We will all miss her dearly.
A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate her life at St. Albans Episcopal Church, 202 Pontotoc St., Auburndale, Fl 33823 on September 23, 2017 at 10:00am. The family is asking that donations be made to the Pantry Shelf at St Albans in lieu of flowers.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2017