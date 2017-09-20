ANNIE FRANCES
|
CANTRELL
FUSSELLE, 84
LAKELAND - Annie Frances Cantrell Fusselle, 84, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ September 19, 2017 from complications from Alzheimer's Disease.
Born December 10, 1932, in Newberry, FL, she was raised in the Florida Baptist Children's Home in Lakeland which was dear to Frances' heart. She was a charter member of Lakeside Baptist Church, serving many years as a Sunday School teacher and choir member. An avid reader of novels and the local newspaper, Frances especially enjoyed spending time at New Smyrna Beach, gardening, traveling, painting, and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Robert L. Fusselle, parents Ruby and Joseph 'Tennessee' Cantrell; parents-in-law William T. and Louise Platt Fusselle; and brother Floyd Cantrell.
Frances is survived by her four children: Debby (Paul) Theodore, Patty (Raymond) Livingston, Karen (Ron-ald) Pilcher and William (Allena) Fusselle; brothers Thomas Aaron Cantrell, Joseph Can-trell, and Carl Cantrell; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 am Sat. 9/23 at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, with services to follow at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Although flowers are welcome, the family asks that donations be made to Vitas Hospice, Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or the Florida Baptist Children's Home, Lakeland.
