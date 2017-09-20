JOY ANN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOY ANN TYNER.
TYNER, 74
ST. PETERSBURG - Mrs. Joy Ann Tyner, 74, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at her home. She was born in Jacksonville, FL and moved to Treasure Island, FL from Lakeland in 1984. Joy worked as a manager for GTE Credit Union for many years and also as co-owner of Tyner Real Estate. She was a member of First Baptist Church at The Mall in Lakeland, and also a member of Suncoast Board of Realtors.
She is survived by her husband, James Tyner; daughters, Laurie Tyner-Norvell, Lauree Tyner-Sweat; bro-ther, Ned Pringle; grandchildren, Robert (Barbara) Norvell, Jr., James (Angel) Sweat, Lauren Sweat; great grandchildren, James Sweat, Aubriella Sweat, Ashlynn Sweat, Robert Norvell, III.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 23rd from 10:00 - 11:00am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am.
Condolences to the family will be offered at www.gentry-morris-on.com
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Published in Ledger from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2017