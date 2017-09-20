Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAPTAIN CHARLES C. HARNED. View Sign





LAKELAND - Captain Charles C. Harned, USNR-Retired, was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He passed on September 8th, 2017. He moved to Lakeland, Florida from Vineland, New Jersey in 2004.

Born February 17th, 1924 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he grew up in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He graduated from ACHS in 1941, where he was a Senior Class Officer, and outstanding athlete. He enlisted in the

Captain Harned is predeceased by his parents Louis and Katherine Abramo, wife of 63 years Helen, his kids Cheri Previti (Matt) Egg Harbor, NJ and Skip Harned (Gaby) Colorado Springs, CO. He is survived by his kids: Helen Ditomo (John) Lakeland, FL, Patti Dinunzio (Pete) Lake Mary, FL, Frank Harned (Annie) Castle Rock CO, fourteen grand kids, ten great-grand kids, two sisters: Leila Giannini Northfield, NJ, Teresa Montgomery Somers Point, NJ, numerous nieces and nephews and loving fiancÃ©e Irene Rossi, of Millville, NJ and Novato, CA.

Visitation will be Friday, September 22nd from 10:00 - 11:00am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd. in Lakeland. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am. Interment will be private at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church in Vineland, NJ.

