CAPTAIN CHARLES C. HARNED
LAKELAND - Captain Charles C. Harned, USNR-Retired, was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He passed on September 8th, 2017. He moved to Lakeland, Florida from Vineland, New Jersey in 2004.
Born February 17th, 1924 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he grew up in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He graduated from ACHS in 1941, where he was a Senior Class Officer, and outstanding athlete. He enlisted in the US Navy Flight Program on December 8th, 1942 and became a Naval Aviator serving in the South Pacific. Harned had a distinguished career in the Naval Air Reserve before his retirement in February of 1984. He was active in many community and sport organizations. Captain Harned will be remembered as a pillar of strength, a loving, caring husband, a father, and a grandfather, great grandfather and an officer and a gentleman. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lakeland.
Captain Harned is predeceased by his parents Louis and Katherine Abramo, wife of 63 years Helen, his kids Cheri Previti (Matt) Egg Harbor, NJ and Skip Harned (Gaby) Colorado Springs, CO. He is survived by his kids: Helen Ditomo (John) Lakeland, FL, Patti Dinunzio (Pete) Lake Mary, FL, Frank Harned (Annie) Castle Rock CO, fourteen grand kids, ten great-grand kids, two sisters: Leila Giannini Northfield, NJ, Teresa Montgomery Somers Point, NJ, numerous nieces and nephews and loving fiancÃ©e Irene Rossi, of Millville, NJ and Novato, CA.
Visitation will be Friday, September 22nd from 10:00 - 11:00am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd. in Lakeland. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am. Interment will be private at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church in Vineland, NJ.
www.legacy.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2017