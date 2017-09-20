LELA
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LELA ELLIOTT.
ELLIOTT, 97
LAKELAND - Lela Elliott, 97, passed away Sept. 18, 2017.
Mrs. Elliott was born in Mayo, Florida on April 11, 1920, and has resided in the Lakeland area for the past 92 years. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed cooking, gardening and cross stitch.
Mrs. Elliott was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Elliott; her son, Richard Elliott; and her siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Harter, Linda E. (David) Bridges and Jackie (Ross) Pedigo; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted Fri. at 10 am at Oak Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florida Baptist Children's Home.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2017