BOB

KERR, 73



DAVENPORT - Bob Kerr, beloved husband, father and friend, age 73, passed away peacefully September 11, 2017.

Bob was born on August 11, 1944 in Orlando, FL. He was the son of Roland Asbury Kerr and Grace West Kerr. He grew up in Ocoee, Fl. He graduated from Florida Southern College in Lakeland with a degree in citrus and business. He spent 49 years working in the citrus industry with Holly Hill Fruit Products.

Bob lived his life passionate to his work, family and friends. He was a dedicated leader in the business community and was loved and respected by all. He lived each and every day either working, hunting or fishing with his loved ones.

Bob is predeceased by his parents and brother, Eugene Kerr. Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Kerr: son, Scott Kerr and wife Wendy Kerr, daughter, Kathryn Hill and husband Mike Hill, 2 grandchildren Drew Kerr and Slade Kerr, 5 step grandchildren Brandon Hill, Justin Hill, Jared Hill, Kayla Harper and Ty Cox.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Heartland Church in Winter Haven on Saturday, September 23rd. The visitation will be held at 10am and service will be at 11am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Heartland Church in Winter Haven, Fl.

