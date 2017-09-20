CYNTHIA DIANE
|
SKOKAN, 64
LAKELAND - Cynthia Diane Skokan, 64, passed away September 8, 2017. She was born in Tampa, August 21, 1953 to parents Otto and Olga Skokan. Cindy was a lifelong resident of Lakeland. She was a Life Member of the Council of Catholic Women; Member of the Special Olympics- a Gold Medalist at the World Games in gymnastics, swimming and track and field; Member of Faith and Light; and a Member of the Sunshine Chorus of P.C.A.H.C.
Cindy is preceded in death by her parents. Left to treasure her memory are her siblings Karyl M. Darigan and Dr. Mark R. Skokan; niece Lauren Skokan and nephew Kyle Darigan; as well as many friends.
A visitation will be held 6-8PM Thursday, Sept 21, 2017 at the Lakeland Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM Friday, Sept 22, 2017 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lakeland. Interment to follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
