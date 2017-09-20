CAPT. ROBERT E. FORE

USMC (Ret.), 79



LAKELAND - September 1, 1938 - September 14, 2017.

Bob Fore, native Lakelander, son of Frank and Elsie Fore.

Bob has always called Lakeland home. He attended Dixieland Grammar School, Lakeland Junior High and Lakeland Senior High. Upon graduation, he attended Marion Military Academy, graduated from University of Florida. A member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. While attending University of Florida, he entered the P.L.C program forming the USMC's upon graduation as a First Lieutenant. Bob was a fighter pilot in the Corps for five years. He flew the A4D and the F48 Phantom, squadron 3UP El Toro, California. One year deployed to Japan during the Vietnam Crisis. Bob was discharged honorably in November of 1964 with the name of Captain. He, his wife and longtime friend, Bobbie Nell returned to Lakeland where they have always lived, worked and raised their family. Bob, upon returning to Lakeland joined Fore Oil Company and worked for his dad. Thereafter, he built three mobile home parks, Meadow Brook, Citrus Center Colony and Beacon Hill Colony. He also built a restaurant which is Fred's Southern Kitchen in Lakeland.

He had so many interests. First was his family, his wife and two sons, Mark and Brad. His work and the time he spent hunting and fishing with his boys in The Everglades and property in Georgia. The stock market, scuba diving, parachuting and the most special to him, trying to help others and his faith. He loved to give love!

His years in the Marines and flying were his dream and he excelled in both. He treasured his squadron buddies and the Corps.

He is survived by Bobbie Nell Duey Fore, two sons, Mark and Brad, niece, Kathy, nephews, Scott and Andy Fore and his brother Jim Fore (Pat).

Bob also enjoyed another dream, the ability to write and publish a book.

He accomplished this with writing and publishing of 'Cajon Flight.' This endeavor replicated his experience while in the Marine Corps as a fighter pilot.

A memorial with his family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, if possible, a donation to the Marine Corps Academy, 320 Iwo Jima Blvd. in Harlingen, Texas 78550.

