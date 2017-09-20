JAMES R.
WINTER HAVEN - James R. 'Jim' Hardy of Winter Haven, passed away on September 8, 2017. Born in Lake Wales, Fla. on June 14, 1930, he was the son of the late George R. and Rebecca W. Hardy.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Ann Joy, who provided loving and attentive care during his long illness.
Jim served in the United States Navy Reserves, attended the University of Virginia and served in the United States Army.
He was the owner of Jim Hardy Motors and developed a reputation for repairing and rebuilding Volkswagens and Porsches. If he felt he didn't have the right tool for the job, he would often make something he thought worked better. A life-long student and seeker of knowledge, Jim was an avid reader. He was an expert photographer and this skill helped lead him to his first wife, the late Nancy Gurnett Hardy.
He is predeceased by his brothers George and Will and his sons Bill and John. Survivors include sister, Virginia Vance; daughter Beth (Roger Fischer) and grandson Ben Fischer; as well as stepdaughters, Diane Strickland (Talmadge), Elizabeth Walker (Steve), Cindy Brown (Rick), Lynn Page (Tim Buxton), AJ Matison (Mickey) and 22 grandchildren, great- and great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Orchid Springs Clubhouse, Winter Haven on Friday, September 29, 4 - 6 p.m., with the family receiving visitors from 4 - 5 p.m. and service at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Cornerstone Hospice.
