WINTER HAVEN - Raymond Earl 'Red' McKee of Winter Haven, FL passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2017. He was 64.
A native of Ozark, Alabama, born March 31, 1953 to Edward and Ruby Gulledge McKee, Red moved here over 35 years ago from Alabama. He retired from Fed Ex as a Truck Driver, and he was their Number 1 State Champion driver ten consecutive years. He also saved lives multiple times over his years on the road.
Red is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Jessica T. McKee of Winter Haven; his sisters: Leslie Gutier-rez (Raymond) of Spring, TX, and Carol Luck (Jim) of Dothan, AL; his brothers: Eddie McKee (Dixie) of Lakeland, FL, and Bobby McKee (Mary) of Headland, AL. Red also leaves behind his step-son David E. Hart (Patty) of Niceville, FL, and his two grandchildren: Meghan Marie Shultz and Amanda Renee McDorman.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM Sunday at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
