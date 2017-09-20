DANIEL E.
WIMER, 75
ZEPHYRHILLS - Daniel E. Wimer, 75, of Zephyrhills, formerly of Lakeland, died on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 in Lakeland.
Daniel was born in Morgantown, WV to James & Mary Louise (McHugh) Wimer. He was a registered nurse and served many Polk county residents as he enjoyed his work as a visiting nurse. Daniel was an active member of Victory Church, where he & Joleen served as ushers for many years. He was a well versed biblical scholar, studied Hebrew lessons and had obtained his Master's Degree and a PHD.
He is survived by his wife Joleen of Zephyrhills, children Daniel E. Wimer, Jr., Thomas Wimer and Christie Porter, siblings Robert Maginnis and Tina Stanley, and a cherished Aunt Evelyn Sanchez, three grandchildren, including Destiny Foster.
His family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the service time at 11:00 am on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 at the Victory Church, 1401 Griffin Rd., Lakeland, FL. Daniel will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2017