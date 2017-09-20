HOLLIE MAE
THOMPSON, 88
3/29/1929 - 9/9/2017
LAKELAND - Hollie Mae Thompson, age 88, passed away September 9, 2017 at the Lakeland Hospice House.
Mrs. Thompson was born March 29, 1929, in Willow Oak to James W. & Annie M. (Newman) Davis. She moved to Lakeland from Willow Oak six years ago. She was a homemaker and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband J.D. Thompson. She is survived by her sons Ken (Trish) Thompson, Karl (Sherry) Thompson and Kelvin (Jackie) Thompson, brothers Jimmy & Bobby Davis, 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, FL. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2017