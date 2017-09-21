JAMES L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES L. REYNOLDS.
REYNOLDS, 80
WINTER HAVEN - James Reynolds passed away on August 28, 2017.
He was born December 11, 1936 in Gallipolis, Ohio. James retired from West Ohio Gas with over 30 years of service. He came to Winter Haven from Lima, OH in 2003. James loved to play golf. He was a former member of the Elk's Club and he was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Winter Haven.
James is preceded in death by his loving wife Clarice A. Reynolds and daughter Rachael M. Schmitt. He is survived by son James L. Reynolds, Jr. (Terri), son Timothy A. Reynolds, daughter Jama L. Boggs, all of Lima, OH, 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial Mass will be held Monday, September 25, 2017 at 9:00am at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Winter Haven, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, Winter Haven.
St. Matthews Catholic Church
1991 Overlook Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33884
Published in Ledger from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2017