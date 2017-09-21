Obituary Guest Book View Sign



LAKE WALES - Ronald G. Day of Lake Wales, FL, passed away Friday, September 8, 2017 at the Winter Haven Hospital.

He was born October 20, 1932 in Freeport, IL to the late Elvin W. and Doris M. Day. He was an electrical engineer and a member of the Lamb of God Lutheran Church.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lola Dianne Day. Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Joyce Day; daughters: Carolyn Day, Linda Day Bidwell, her husband Eugene; sons, Brian Day, his wife Christine, Jeffrey Cromwell, his wife Deborah, Jonathan Cromwell, his wife, Donna, Jeremy Cromwell, his wife, Angela; twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 22, 2017 at the Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Haines City with Rev. Paul B. 'Joe' Conner, II officiating.

Marion Nelson Funeral Home

