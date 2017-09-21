RICKY LYNN
LIPSCOMB, 60
WAVERLY - Ricky Lynn Lipscomb, 60, passed away September 19, 2017 in Waverly, Florida.
Ricky was born in Buckhannon, WV and lived most of his early life in Cross Lanes, WV. Ricky loved to fish. He had a favorite spot on Poca River and told many fishing tales of the lakes in Florida.
Ricky was predeceased by his father Howard Lipscomb.
Ricky will be sadly missed by his mother Gwen and sister Lisa of Nitro, WV, his brother Roger Lipscomb and wife Connie of Charleston WV, among many other family members and friends in Florida.
Memorial to be arranged at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2017