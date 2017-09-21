Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA CALLAWAY BROOM. View Sign

VIRGINIA

CALLAWAY BROOM, 87



WINTER HAVEN - Virginia Callaway Broom, age 87, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

She was born March 20, 1930 in Montgomery, AL, the daughter of Early O. Owens and Jessie Dyson Owens. She was a member of the Winter Haven Church of God. She worked as a Sectionizer for Bordo Citrus Company. She loved her children, grandchildren and church family.

In addition to her parents and siblings, Mrs. Callaway Broom was preceded in death by her husband: GH Callaway. She is survived by her husband: Odell Broom, son: Lamar Callaway (Lisa), daughter: Debra Haag (Rev. Sam), 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation is Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 10 till 11 am with funeral services at 11:00 am, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale with Rev. Sam Haag and Rev. Randal Pitts officiating. Burial to follow in Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens with reception following.



