BETTY C.
|
HEMRICK, 89
LAKELAND - Betty C. Hemrick, 89, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at Valencia Hills Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Betty was born July 10, 1928, in Thomasville, Georgia to Maurice & Mary Crawford and has resided in Lakeland since 1966.
Betty came to Lakeland because of her job at Watkins Motor Lines. She retired as an executive assistant after 30 plus years.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Hemrick Carter; great grandchildren, Madison Paige Bell and Rheyna Lynn Carter. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Shane Daniel Carter; brothers, Robert Lee Crawford and Thomas Curtis Crawford.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a chapel service at 10 a.m., on Saturday, September 23, 2017, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville, GA on Monday, September 25th at 11:00 a.m.
Condolences may be offered at:
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2017