LORIE VINNEDGE
TEADT, 54
LAKELAND - Lorie Vinnedge Teadt, 54, Lakeland, FL passed away September 17th, 2017.
Lorie was born February 20th 1963 to Jack and Joy Vinnedge in Michigan City Indiana and raised in Three Oaks, Michigan.
Lorie is survived by her Life Partner Kim Manke, Shaun Teadt (son), Brittany Reeves, Colton Teadt (grandson), Tori L. Teadt (granddaughter), Jordan Tripp (son) and 11 other siblings.
At the family's request a private Celebration of Life will be held Friday September 22, 2017. The family also asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the or other donations can be made to Lorie V. Teadt Funeral Expenses on gofundme.com.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2017