BARTOW - Mrs. Barbara Ann McClellan, age 67, of Bartow, died Monday, September 18, 2017, in Winter Haven.
Born in Fort Meade on July 3, 1950, she came to Bartow from there 26 years ago. She was a school teacher and a member of St. Paul AME Church.
Mrs. McClellan is survived by her sisters Shirley Robinson, Maxine (Curtis) Bankston, both of Fort Meade, Denise (Russell) Burney, Bartow, Joyce (Robert) Streeter, Fort Meade; brothers William (Mae) Robinson, Jr., Wauchula, Isaac (Carolyn) Robinson, Jacksonville, N.C., Terrance (Kenyatta) Robinson, Seffner, FL, and Vincent Robinson, Fort Meade.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul AME Church, Fort Meade. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the same church.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
