LAKELAND - Franklin 'Phil' Wages, 58, of Lakeland, passed away on September 13, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born in Tampa, he was a member of a military family through high school and moved to the area in 1979 from Louisiana. He was an Automobile Mechanic and of the Protestant faith. Phil loved NHRA and watching drag racing. He also raced his own drag race car locally and throughout Florida.
Phil is survived by his parents, Fred and Olivia Wages of Winter Haven, his son Shawn Schroeder (Jessica) and grandson, Landon, of Lakeland and son Joshua Wages of Pensacola. Phil is also survived by his sister, Donna Wages Pease and nephew Justin Hill of Winter Haven and brother, Ed Wages of Eagle Lake.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm on Sunday, Sept. 24th at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven with a memorial service immediately following at 3pm.
