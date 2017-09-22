JOHN J. 'JACK'
PATERSON, 70
LAKELAND - John J. 'Jack' Paterson, son of Kenneth and Elinor Paterson of Fairfield, CT, born on 9-26-46; and passed on 8-26-17.
Survived by cousins Leslye, Adam and Evan Weisman of Scottsdale, AZ.
Memorial luncheon will be held on Sept. 23rd at the Golden Coral from 11 am to 2 pm.
Donations may be made to the Lakeland SPCA, 5850 Brannen Rd. S., Lakeland, FL. 33813.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2017