JOHN J. "JACK" PATERSON

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN J. "JACK" PATERSON.

JOHN J. 'JACK'
PATERSON, 70

LAKELAND - John J. 'Jack' Paterson, son of Kenneth and Elinor Paterson of Fairfield, CT, born on 9-26-46; and passed on 8-26-17.
Survived by cousins Leslye, Adam and Evan Weisman of Scottsdale, AZ.
Memorial luncheon will be held on Sept. 23rd at the Golden Coral from 11 am to 2 pm.
Donations may be made to the Lakeland SPCA, 5850 Brannen Rd. S., Lakeland, FL. 33813.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com