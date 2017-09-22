Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK VINCENT ROSS. View Sign

FRANK VINCENT

ROSS, 74



AUBURNDALE - Mr. Frank Vincent Ross, age 74, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, at St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa.

Mr. Ross was born Dec. 7, 1942, in Rome, NY, to Joseph and Theresa (Viscelli) Ross. He was an Auburndale resident since 1985, coming from Marcy, NY. He graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1960. Frank was a retired commercial pest control person, member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven & a past member of the Winter Haven Nautical Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Sandra Lee Ross in 2014.

Frank is survived by his loving family: daughter: Lisa Ross of Rochester, NY, son Joseph Ross of South Newfane, VT, brother Joseph J. (Diane) Ross of Largo, FL, sister Rosemary Domenico of Safety Harbor, FL, granddaughter Megan Gray of Pine, CO.

A memorial Mass will be 11:00 AM Sat. Sept. 23rd at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Avenue M, NW, Winter Haven.

Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.







