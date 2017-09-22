DANIEL ROBERT
BURNS, 84
LAKE WALES - Daniel R. Burns of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2017 at the Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.
He was born November 1, 1932 in Hamilton, Ohio. He has been a resident of that area since 1988 coming from Temple Terrace, Florida. He was a General Manager for GTE. Daniel was a veteran in the United States Navy serving in the Korean war. He was the owner of Uncle Joe's Fish Camp, and a 32nd Degree Mason & Shriner.
He is preceded in death by his mother Sarah Sesster, wife Helen 'Joyce' Burns and son Robert 'Bobby' Burns.
He is survived by his daughters Diana Burns, Denise Richards, son David Burns, 4 grandchildren Jessica (James) Carver, Jamison Richards, Jenna Downing, and Logan Downing, 3 great grandchildren James 'JD' Carver, Jayden Carver and Madysyn Richards.
Visitation will be held 1:00PM until 3:00 PM Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date at Uncle Joe's Fish Camp.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.
