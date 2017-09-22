Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY JAMES KOLNSBERG. View Sign

HENRY JAMES

KOLNSBERG, 86



WINTER HAVEN - Henry James Kolnsberg, 86, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away Friday, September 15, 2017.

He was born in Astoria, Queens, New York in 1931. 'Hank' retired to Winter Haven, FL, moving from Decatur, AL, and West Suffield, CT, where he raised his family.

Henry was a graduate of The Cooper Union, New York City, earning his degree as a mechanical engineer, and of the University of Connecticut where he earned his Master in Business Administration. A true engineer at heart, his accomplishments in the aerospace industry made him the happiest. His work was a valuable asset to the Apollo space program and to the International Space Station.

Hank enjoyed visiting with his children and grandchildren. He loved to engineer creative solutions for problems and repairs. He loved a good crossword puzzle and was an honored member of the Grammar Police. He had a great sense of humor and would always welcome a martini to wind down the day.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Kolnsberg; and his son, Steven Kolnsberg.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Barbara Kolnsberg. He will be missed and remembered by his children: Marjorie Kuhn and her husband Russ, Barbara Kolnsberg, and Lynn Katulka and her husband Larry. He also leaves two grandchildren: Christopher Kuhn and Allison McGarry and her husband Ethan; as well as several nephews and a special friend in Cindy Cunningham.

HENRY JAMESKOLNSBERG, 86WINTER HAVEN - Henry James Kolnsberg, 86, of Winter Haven, FL, passed away Friday, September 15, 2017.He was born in Astoria, Queens, New York in 1931. 'Hank' retired to Winter Haven, FL, moving from Decatur, AL, and West Suffield, CT, where he raised his family.Henry was a graduate of The Cooper Union, New York City, earning his degree as a mechanical engineer, and of the University of Connecticut where he earned his Master in Business Administration. A true engineer at heart, his accomplishments in the aerospace industry made him the happiest. His work was a valuable asset to the Apollo space program and to the International Space Station.Henry was also a member of the United States navy , serving as ship photographer aboard the U.S.S. Hornet; earning various commendation medals.Hank enjoyed visiting with his children and grandchildren. He loved to engineer creative solutions for problems and repairs. He loved a good crossword puzzle and was an honored member of the Grammar Police. He had a great sense of humor and would always welcome a martini to wind down the day.He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Kolnsberg; and his son, Steven Kolnsberg.He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Barbara Kolnsberg. He will be missed and remembered by his children: Marjorie Kuhn and her husband Russ, Barbara Kolnsberg, and Lynn Katulka and her husband Larry. He also leaves two grandchildren: Christopher Kuhn and Allison McGarry and her husband Ethan; as well as several nephews and a special friend in Cindy Cunningham.A private burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral Home National Cremation and Burial Society Oviedo

(407) 365-600 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2017

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary

