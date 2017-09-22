OSCAR WAYNE
DOSTER, 71
LAKELAND - Oscar Wayne Doster was born May 7, 1946 to Oscar and Zonnie Doster in Ariton, Aalabama. He was married on June 22, 1985 and was married for 32 years. He passed away on September 9, 2017 at the age of 71.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Doster; daughters, Sandra Richmond and Lisa Barnes; sons, Christopher, Philip, Ricky, and Oscar II; and by 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held Monday, September 25th at 11am at The Salvation Army, 2620 Kathleen Rd., Lakeland, FL 33810.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2017