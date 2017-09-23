BARBARA ANN
WILSON, 74
WINTER HAVEN - Barbara Ann McVeigh Wilson, 74, died peacefully at the Good Shepherd Hospice on August 31, 2017, in Auburndale, FL.
Barbara is survived by her brother, Michael McVeigh, of New Britain, CT; daughter, Dawn Marie Wilson Sass of Winter Haven, FL, her husband, Kenneth Sass, and their two children, Jonathan and Sean Sass; son, David W. Wilson, of Litchfield, CT, his wife, Anna-Marie, and their three children, Elizabeth, Thomas, and Brendan. She is predeceased by her husband of 42 years, David P. Wilson.
Barbara was born on June 2, 1943 in Hartford, CT. She was a longtime resident of Litchfield, CT, moving to Florida in 1990. Barbara volunteered countless hours at Winter Haven Hospital.
Services will be held in Litchfield, CT. Memorial gifts may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2017