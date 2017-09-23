FAITH G.
(PELOUBET) PARKS, 62
LAKELAND - Faith G. (Peloubet) Parks, age 62, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on September 9, 2017 in Tampa, FL surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved mother of Suzanne and grandmother to Natalie.
Faith was born in New York, NY on August 20, 1955 and grew up in Sparta, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Elmore and Natalie Peloubet. Faith worked as a Registered Nurse for over 25 years in both clinical and office environments.
Faith leaves her daughter, Suzanne Costanza (Michael), and brother and sister-in-law, Drew and Susan Peloubet, all of whom live in Tampa, FL. Faith also leaves behind her cherished granddaughter, Natalie Costanza, as well as numerous other family members and close friends.
Faith was an incredible person and loved spending time with her newborn granddaughter Natalie. She also loved to read, attend church, and spend time with close friends and family. She had a wonderful, witty sense of humor and will be missed terribly by all that knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held on September 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reading is Fundamental, a nonprofit focused on providing books to children and classrooms.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2017