DOROTHY 'DOTTIE'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY "DOTTIE" ARNOLD.
ARNOLD, 89
GLOUCESTER, VA. - Dorothy 'Dottie' Arnold, 89, passed peacefully from this life on September 17, 2017.
Dottie lived a full life on her own terms. She was small in stature, but her fiery spirit, strength, determination and honesty made her larger than life. She loved unconditionally and enjoyed a good laugh. Dottie worked as a bullet counter during WWII, a shoe model for Johansen Shoe Company, a Beautician, and she managed a 7-11 for many years. She enjoyed music, dancing, hotdogs, and coffee.
She was predeceased by her loving partner of more than 30 years, John, her sons Dennis and Ronnie, and granddaughter Stephanie. Her memory lives on with her grandchildren Tiffany Speas (Ray), Tanya Murphy (Joseph), Dennis Shelton, Jr. and her great-grandchildren Steven, Ian, Austin, Cole, Ciera and Hunter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Petsworth Baptist Church Sunshine Outreach, 2471 Hickory Fork Rd., Gloucester, VA 23061. Arrangements by Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, VA.
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Published in Ledger from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2017