ROBERT W.
DAVIS, 86
BARTOW - Robert W. Davis, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Born November 29, 1930 in Detroit, MI, Mr. Davis was a resident of Bartow since 1986, moving from Lincoln Park, MI. He was employed with Ford Motor Company for over 35 years. He attended the Asbury United Methodist Church of Bartow, was a past commander of the American Legion and a Third Degree Mason.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol (Tillack) Davis. He is survived by a daughter: Debra Behrendt and husband Richard of Garden City, MI; two sons: Edward Davis and wife Sheila, Bartow, Robert A. Davis of Lincoln Park, MI, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and special friend, Ida Crispin.
The family will receive friends Monday September 25, 2017 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Cadillac Memorial Cemetery East, Clinton Township, MI. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2017