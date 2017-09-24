Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Treassa L. Cook. View Sign



COOK



LAKE WALES - Treassa L. Cook, a 37-year resident of Lake Wales passed away Monday, September 11, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.

She was born June 12, 1919 in Beaver Falls, PA to the late Peter and Mary Sydlik. She retired here from Indiana University of PA in 1980. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Treassa was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Lucini and second husband, Leon C. Cook; sister, Stella Geary; and brother-in-law, Joseph Geary. Survivors include her daughter, Charlene A. Silva and her husband, Gabriel of Napa Valley, CA; niece, Karen Saniga and her husband, Ernie; nephew, Larry Geary and his wife, Jackie and their two children, Joseph and Kelly.

Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lake Wales with Father David Vargas officiating. For those who wish, donations may be sent to the Good Shepherd Hospice (105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823). Condolences may be sent to the family at



454 S Buckmoore Rd

Lake Wales , FL 33853

(863) 676-2541 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2017

