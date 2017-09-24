JACK
BUCHANAN
Celebration of His Life, Sunday October 1st. 4-6 PM. Location: Cleveland Heights Golf Club, Lakeland. Join the family in the Master's Room to share Jacks' life.
In lieu of Flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Lakeland's First Tee scholarship program, Attention Gerald Rich-ardson, 1740 George Jenkins Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33815.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2017