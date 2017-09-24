EMILIE

MATTHEWS

EDMISTON, 91



LAKELAND - Emilie Edmiston passed away quietly on September 12, 2017 at Grace Manor Suites. She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on November 7, 1925 to Mr. and Mrs. A.P. Matthews. She now joins her parents and husband Dr. John M. Edmiston in eternal peace.

Emilie was instrumental in starting the Ladies Auxiliary at South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City. She was also an avid tennis player and equestrian. In later years they traveled extensively and enjoyed fine dining. She and Dr. Edmiston had been active members of St. Peter's Episcopal Church.

Emilie is survived by her sons: Dr. John R. Edmiston (Cecilia), Andy Edmiston (Debbie), and Dr. Mark S. Edmiston (Elizabeth), as well as Marge Nesbitt and family for their long-time love and support. Emilie's legacy was grace, kindness, and love of family which she passed on to her many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the compassionate caretakers at the Grace Manor Cottage for their loving care and kindness.

Memorials may be made to honor Emilie in care of the , 601 S. Florida Avenue, Suite 3, Lakeland, FL, 33801.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 29, at 3:00 at the Chapel of First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, Florida.

