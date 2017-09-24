HARRY EUGENE
BENTON, Sr., 83
LAKELAND - Harry Eugene Benton Sr., 83, passed away on September 20, 2017. He was born in Bartow, Florida on December 06, 1933. Harry was a local meat cutter for many years. He enjoyed spending time with family, and watching Nascar.
Harry was preceded in death by parents, siblings, and son: Gene Benton.
Harry is survived by son Bobby Benton, daughter Terri Bianchi and husband Mark, grandchildren: Shannon, Justin, Julie, Easton, and Cason Benton, Lisa Cline, Brandy and Brandon Bianchi, seven great grandchildren, and brother Harold Benton.
A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Monday September 25, 2017 at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Service will follow at 11am. A burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2017