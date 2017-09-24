Harry Eugene Benton

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Eugene Benton.

HARRY EUGENE
BENTON, Sr., 83

LAKELAND - Harry Eugene Benton Sr., 83, passed away on September 20, 2017. He was born in Bartow, Florida on December 06, 1933. Harry was a local meat cutter for many years. He enjoyed spending time with family, and watching Nascar.
Harry was preceded in death by parents, siblings, and son: Gene Benton.
Harry is survived by son Bobby Benton, daughter Terri Bianchi and husband Mark, grandchildren: Shannon, Justin, Julie, Easton, and Cason Benton, Lisa Cline, Brandy and Brandon Bianchi, seven great grandchildren, and brother Harold Benton.
A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Monday September 25, 2017 at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive. Service will follow at 11am. A burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.

logo
Funeral Home
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com