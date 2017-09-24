MICHELINE BEAUCHEMIN
|
VICK
LAKELAND - Micheline Beauchemin Vick of Lakeland, Florida passed away Sept. 21, 2017. Micheline was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Sherbrook, Quebec. She graduated from Montreal Culinary Institute.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Vick, daughter Berdine Lyon and her children, Katylynn and Josh, two sons Marc and Guy, three stepchildren: Bridget, Erik and Gretchen, her sister Rolande Beauchemin and her son Gary and his wife and two children, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and many friends across the United States and Canada.
Micheline was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland where she served as an active volunteer and usher. She practices the creed, 'There is more happiness in giving than receiving' to friends and strangers alike.
A celebration of life will be Thursday, September 28 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Lakeland, 175 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland, FL, 33801, or the .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2017