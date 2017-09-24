LENORA
SUE ROSIER
WILLIAMS
WIRTS, 58
LAKELAND - Lenora Sue Rosier Williams Wirts, 58, of Lakeland, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland, surrounded by family.
Lenora was born in Lakeland, FL, Dec. 23, 1958, to Ollie & Lois Rosier. She graduated in 1977 from KHS. She worked as a CNA until she got sick.
Lenora was preceded in deaty by her father Ollie Rosier and stepfather Earle Miller Sr.; brother Johnny Rosier, granddaughter Zalina Wirts. She is survived by her son Timothy John Williams of Alabama; daughter Angel M. Wirts of Wisconsin; her mother Lois Miller; brothers Oliver (JR) Rosier (Valorie),Earle Miller II (Pam), and Edward Miller, all of Lakeland; 5 grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at 11 AM at Winston Baptist Church, 3233 Old Tampa Hwy., Lakeland, FL, 33803.
In lieu of flowers, make a donations to Lakeland Good Shepherd Hospice House, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33805.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2017