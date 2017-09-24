GRACE JOYCE
|
REDDICK, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Grace Joyce Reddick of Winter Haven, FL, passed away Thursday, September 21, 2017. She was 82.
A native of Wauchula Florida, born January 9, 1935 to Leavy Moore and Bessie Shackelford Moore, Grace moved here over 60 years ago. She was a wife and Homemaker.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James Reddick, her daughter Pamela Reddick Heath, her brothers: Roy and Paul Moore, and her sisters: Ruby Boyette, Margie O'Steen, and Doris Moore. She is survived by her sons Tim Reddick (Laura) of Lake Wales, and Jim Reddick (Robbie) of North Carolina. Grace also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Thursday at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Rolling Hills Cemetery.
Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2017