Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles D. Gillispie. View Sign



GILLISPIE, 93



INTERLACHEN - Charles D. Gillispie, 93, of Interlachen, passed away 9/20/17.

He was born and raised in Ft. Meade and had been a resident of Interlachen for the past 20 years. He served in the USMC during WW II. In his earlier years he had sold life insurance for the former National Standard Life Insurance Company and later sold culverts for Southern Culvert which was later called Champion International.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Sam and Mable Gillis-pie; three sisters and a brother.

Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Donna Sue Gillispie; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Linda Gillispie; a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Jim Henderson; a step-son and wife, Brian and Brenda Cripe; a step-daughter, Annette Hoover; a brother; three sisters; four grandchildren; three step grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Interlachen. Inurnment will be in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date with military honors bestowed by the United State Marine Corps.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177 or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL, 33607.

Messages of encouragement or sympathy may be expressed on his online guestbook at

Masters Funeral Home of Interlachen is in charge of arrangements.



CHARLES D.GILLISPIE, 93INTERLACHEN - Charles D. Gillispie, 93, of Interlachen, passed away 9/20/17.He was born and raised in Ft. Meade and had been a resident of Interlachen for the past 20 years. He served in the USMC during WW II. In his earlier years he had sold life insurance for the former National Standard Life Insurance Company and later sold culverts for Southern Culvert which was later called Champion International.Preceding him in death were his parents, Sam and Mable Gillis-pie; three sisters and a brother.Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Donna Sue Gillispie; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Linda Gillispie; a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Jim Henderson; a step-son and wife, Brian and Brenda Cripe; a step-daughter, Annette Hoover; a brother; three sisters; four grandchildren; three step grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Interlachen. Inurnment will be in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date with military honors bestowed by the United State Marine Corps.Memorial gifts may be sent to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177 or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL, 33607.Messages of encouragement or sympathy may be expressed on his online guestbook at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com Masters Funeral Home of Interlachen is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Masters Funeral Home

1207 State Rd 20

Interlachen , FL 32148

(386) 684-4177 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Charlotte Sun Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Englewood Sun Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL North Port Sun Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Arcadian The Crestview News Bulletin The Highlands News-Sun The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Polk County News and Democrat The Star The Venice Gondolier Sun The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.