INTERLACHEN - Charles D. Gillispie, 93, of Interlachen, passed away 9/20/17.
He was born and raised in Ft. Meade and had been a resident of Interlachen for the past 20 years. He served in the USMC during WW II. In his earlier years he had sold life insurance for the former National Standard Life Insurance Company and later sold culverts for Southern Culvert which was later called Champion International.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Sam and Mable Gillis-pie; three sisters and a brother.
Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Donna Sue Gillispie; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Linda Gillispie; a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Jim Henderson; a step-son and wife, Brian and Brenda Cripe; a step-daughter, Annette Hoover; a brother; three sisters; four grandchildren; three step grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Interlachen. Inurnment will be in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a later date with military honors bestowed by the United State Marine Corps.
Memorial gifts may be sent to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177 or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL, 33607.
