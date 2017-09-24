Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Rose Goodwin. View Sign



LAKELAND - Cheryl Rose Goodwin, 89, of Lakeland, FL passed at home on Sunday 9/17/17.

She was born April, 7, 1928 in Ardmore, Oklahoma to Frank Dickinson and Maurine McKinney and was the 3rd great- granddaughter of Collin McKinney, signer of the Texas Constitution. Cheryl was a graduate of Pomona College. She was married to James Stuart Goodwin for 63 years.

Jim and Cheryl met in Los Angeles, California, then lived in Tampa, Florida; Riverside, California; Newark, Delaware; Fort Worth, Dallas, then Houston, Texas; Arvada & Evergreen Colorado; Seminole, Lake City, Hudson and then Lakeland, Florida, which was their home base as they traveled to Arlington, Texas; Huntsville, Alabama; and Cocoa Beach, Florida where Jim designed aircraft environmental systems for the US government, including the Stealth Bomber and the Space Shuttle.

Cheryl was featured in the Lakeland Ledger in an article about antique hand tools. She also held a real estate license for a time in the 1980s. She was blessed with lots of energy and always enjoyed life wherever it led her and Jim.

She is survived by her two children, Christopher Goodwin and Connie Goodwin Schwartz; four grandchildren: Christi Good-win, Joshua Goodwin, Rachel Goodwin, and Leah Goodwin; three great grand children: Jeremiah Goodwin, Ceth Goodwin, Mazzy Fortier, and one great-great grandchild: Piper Goodwin, and first cousins Betty McKinney Leal, Anna McKinney Meek, Nancy McKinney



Click name above for additional details at:

www.gardenofmemoriestampa.com. Arrangements under the direction of:

Garden Of Memories Funeral Home

