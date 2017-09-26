BARBARA J.
|
WOODWARD, 84
LAKE WALES -
Barbara J. Woodward, 84, of Lake Wales, FL passed away on September 23, 2017.
She was born on July 22, 1933 in Zanesville, OH to Gerald D. and Olive R. McCaughey Maxwell. Barbara was a seamstress and had worked at the Yarn Basket in Winter Haven, FL. She was an active member of the Church on the Hill in Dundee, FL, where she taught Sunday school.
Among her interests was bowling, fishing, sewing, baking and she was mostly remembered for her love for her family, which includes her church.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Harold W. Woodward; sister, Gloria Wilson and grandchildren, Michelle Ann Woodward, Alan Perryman and Joshua Woodward. Barbara is survived by her children, Barbara O'Keefe, Susan (Mike) Moody, Teresa (Robert) Perry-man, Sonja (Monte) Hunt, Harold M. (Donna) Woodward, Cecile Fannin, Jon M. Woodward; sisters, Corrine (Roger) Cavinee, Patricia Yinger; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.
A memorial service will be Friday, September 29, 2017 at 2 pm at the Church on the Hill in Dundee, FL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Church on the Hill, children Sunday school fund or to the .
