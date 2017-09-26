ILENE
HINDS, 92
BARTOW - Ilene Hinds, 92, passed away Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Lakeland Hospice House.
Born February 28, 1925 in Huntington, W.V., Mrs. Hinds was a resident of Bartow for 20 years, moving from Huntington. She was a member of the Bartow Golden Age Club, volunteer for the Church Service Center, and an Ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce.
She is survived by two daughters: Pauline Whitaker and Barbara Osthoff (Melvin), both of Bartow, four grandchildren: Gwen Jones, Bruce Osthoff, Darlene Greer & Renee Stiles, eight great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 27, 2017 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2017