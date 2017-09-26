|
|
THOMAS
MYERS, 61
LAKELAND - Thomas Myers died on September 17, 2017. He was born in Delaware, Ohio on October 2, 1955 to Mary Lou and Edward Myers.
He is survived by his mother and three brothers, Philip Myers, James Myers, and Daniel Myers.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30pm on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Kathleen United Methodist Church, 6104 Polk Ave NW, Lakeland, FL 33810.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Published in Ledger from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2017