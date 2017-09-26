MARJORIE
ROWENA 'PAT' SOKOLOSKIE, 93
WINTER HAVEN - Marjorie Rowena 'Pat' Sokoloskie of Winter Haven, FL passed away Saturday, September 23, 2017. She was 93.
A native of Georgia, born October 23, 1923, Marjorie moved here 40 years ago from Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She was a homemaker, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 14 years, and she also was a dedicated member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where she also did volunteer work for Catholic charities for 14 years. She never met a stranger, and was always willing to help.
Marjorie was predeceased by her husband Joseph Sokoloskie, and her daughter Carol Sokoloskie. She is survived by her daughter Mary Arnwine of Winter Haven.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM, and a prayer service will start at 11:00 AM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Graveside services follow at 12 noon at Lakeside Memorial Park. Flowers will be accepted or contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels or Catholic Charities.
